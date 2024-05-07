Dallas Mavericks Regain Tim Hardaway Jr. from Ankle Injury Before Game 1 Against OKC Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Dallas Mavericks will be without key contributor Maxi Kleber against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. However, they're getting a boost with the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. to the lineup after recovering from a right ankle sprain. He participated in multiple practices since Game 6 of the team's first-round playoff series.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd announced Monday that Hardaway, who suffered a right ankle sprain in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, will be available for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Kleber's absence is a significant loss, Hardaway's return provides a much-needed scoring punch off the bench.
"It's unfortunate to lose Maxi," Kidd said. "Maxi was playing well for us, defensively and offensively. But getting Timmy back is a good thing. We're going to need Timmy coming off the bench to give us some offense, and his experience in the playoffs is going to be crucial."
Hardaway, who averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 79 games this season, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, will be looked upon to provide a spark off the bench and help fill the void left by Kleber's injury.
With the Thunder's tough half-court defense anchored by Chet Holmgren's rim protection, Hardaway's perimeter shooting could be a helpful factor. The Mavericks have gone 37-20 this season when Hardaway makes multiple 3-pointers. However, considering there are limitations, a natural balance needs to be accounted for when factoring in defensive impact.
With the Mavericks playing without Kleber, it'll be challenging for the team to deploy bigger lineup combinations, creating more of a pathway for Hardaway and Dante Exum to step up into important roles off the bench. Oklahoma City doesn't deploy big perimeter personnel, making it all the more important.
With Hardaway back in the mix, Dallas is looking to make a deep run in the playoffs despite the setback. His playoff experience and scoring ability will be crucial in the series against Oklahoma City.