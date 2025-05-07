Mike Woodson Headed Back to NBA in New Role As Kings Associate Head Coach
Mike Woodson is headed back to the NBA, as he will become the Sacramento Kings' new associate head coach under Doug Christie, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.
Woodson most recently coached the Indiana men's basketball team for four seasons before the two sides parted ways this offseason. Before taking over the Hoosiers in 2021, Woodson worked in the NBA from 1996 to 2021 in various different roles. He most notably was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004 to '10 and then the New York Knicks from 2012 to '14.
Christie was just named the Kings' head coach on April 29, and Woodson is his first hire since taking over the team.
Over the course of Woodson's nine seasons as a head coach in the NBA, he posted a 315-365 record. His teams made the playoffs in five out of nine seasons, but he never advanced past the conference semifinals.
Woodson's time with Indiana ended with him tallying an 82-53 coaching record. The Hoosiers went to the NCAA tournament twice with Woodson, but failed to do so the past two seasons.
The Kings missed the playoffs this season after going 40-42 and finishing ninth in the Western Conference. Sacramento will be looking to bounce back during the 2025-26 season, and having a fresh and veteran coaching staff may help.