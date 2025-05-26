SI

NBA Fans Were Pumped to Find Out Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Can Return to Pacers Games

Pops is freed.

Mike Kadlick

Haliburton and the Pacers have a 2-1 series lead on the Knicks.
Haliburton and the Pacers have a 2-1 series lead on the Knicks. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers will be getting some reinforcements back following their 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night, but not in the form of a player.

After an initial ban following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton—the father of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton—will now be allowed to attend Indiana's home games beginning on Tuesday night. He will, however, have to sit in a suite.

Both fans and media alike have been clamoring for the ban on John to be lifted, and took to social media on Monday morning to celebrate the exciting news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X:

With the Eastern Conference finals sitting at 2-1 in favor of the Pacers, Game 4 from Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set to tip off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. John Haliburton better have a good outfit ready, as TNT's cameras will surely be focused on him.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA