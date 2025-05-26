NBA Fans Were Pumped to Find Out Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Can Return to Pacers Games
The Indiana Pacers will be getting some reinforcements back following their 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night, but not in the form of a player.
After an initial ban following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton—the father of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton—will now be allowed to attend Indiana's home games beginning on Tuesday night. He will, however, have to sit in a suite.
Both fans and media alike have been clamoring for the ban on John to be lifted, and took to social media on Monday morning to celebrate the exciting news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X:
With the Eastern Conference finals sitting at 2-1 in favor of the Pacers, Game 4 from Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set to tip off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. John Haliburton better have a good outfit ready, as TNT's cameras will surely be focused on him.