NBA on NBC to Add Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer to Studio Role
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is set to join the NBA on NBC as a studio analyst when the network begins its new basketball television package this fall.
McGrady becomes the latest in a star-studded lineup for the network this fall as they launch their basketball package. McGrady will join Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed.
"Tracy has performed at the highest level both on and off the court and has already demonstrated his ability to deliver his unique perspective on air," NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said in a statement. "Whether paired with Carmelo, Vince, or both, we're excited to see how this team of Hall of Famers comes together and breaks down the game."
McGrady expressed his appreciation and excitement for the role as well.
"I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join NBC Sports as the game returns to a network that helped shape so many iconic basketball memories," McGrady said. "Basketball has given me everything, and I've always just tried to give that same energy back. I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that's driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn't be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire."
McGrady joins NBC after stints serving as an analyst for both ESPN and Turner Sports. The NBA returns to NBC on Tuesday, Oct. 21.