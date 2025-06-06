Brooklyn Nets Take Russian Point Forward in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, giving the Brooklyn Nets the chance to draft an entirely new core amid the early stages of a rebuild. The Nets have four first-round picks in this year's draft, landing at No. 8, No. 19, No. 26, and No. 27.
This is perhaps the best year to have the most amount of draft picks across the league. The 2025 class is highly regarded as one of the deepest in years, with franchise-altering talent across the board. While the Nets missed out on Duke phenom Cooper Flagg in the lottery, there's still plenty of other prospects to love.
A recent NBA mock draft from Fox Sports' John Fanta has Brooklyn against the grain compared to other projections. Fanta has the organization taking Egor Demin, a standout guard from BYU, at No. 8. Demin is slotted in between Flagg's Duke teammates, Kon Knueppel at No. 7 (New Orleans Pelicans) and Khaman Maluach at No. 9 (Toronto Raptors).
"The Nets hold four of the top 27 picks in this draft," Fanta wrote. "They’ll aim to start the night with a lead playmaker on the perimeter, unless they feel really strongly about Frenchman Noa Essengue or Duke’s Khaman Maluach.
"Look for them to take Demin here, a 6-9 guard who uses his size and skill to be one of the best creators and passers in this draft class. Denim’s shooting is of concern, but there’s reason to believe that it can be developed, and the ball is on a string for him in pick-and-roll situations."
Demin has been widely projected as a mid-first-round pick, which means this projection is high compared to other mock drafts. However, Demin was regarded as a potential top-five pick at one point during this past college basketball season, so the potential is certainly there.
The 6-foot-9 point forward averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists for BYU, making a name for himself as a tall playmaker. While his instincts and passing vision are major strengths, Demin shot just 27.3% from three on 4.7 attempts per game. His shot-making abilities need work, especially if he ends up going to the Nets at No. 8.
