Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Maxwell Lewis (left knee)
DOUBTFUL: Cam Johnson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Noah Clowney (hip), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
76ers Injuries:
OUT: Jared McCain (knee), Pete Nance (Two-Way), KJ Martin (foot), Jeff Dowtin Jr. (Two-Way)
DOUBTFUL: Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand)
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (foot)
After tweaking his ankle on the second-to-last play in the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Cam Johnson is in jeopardy of missing tonight's action against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. His designation compounded with Cam Thomas' "questionable" label presents an offensive challenge to the hosts, who may be without their top two scoring threats.
Noah Clowney's status is up in the air as well, potentially forcing Brooklyn back into the "next man up" mentality that carried it throughout December.
On Philly's end, three possible absentees could swing the tide of tonight's matchup.
Jared McCain is out indefinitely, Kelly Oubre Jr. is trending towards not suiting up and Joel Embiid is a wildcard. He turned in 28 minutes against the Golden State Warriors just two days ago, but nothing is ever certain regarding the one-time MVP's health.
Both squads are already banged up just four days into the new year, allowing for depth to play a key role in the Eastern Conference clash.
The matchup is slated for 6 p.m. EST.
