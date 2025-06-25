2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets' Best Decision for Pick No. 22
The Brooklyn Nets acquired the No. 22 overall selection from the Atlanta Hawks yesterday in a three-team trade that also involved the Boston Celtics sending Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, while the Celtics received Georges Niang and a second-round pick in 2025.
The Nets were also able to secure Terrance Mann in this trade, and luckily did not have to send anything out. However, this does not mean that the Nets are done making moves before the NBA Draft.
Rumors have continued to swirl around that the Brooklyn Nets want to move up in this year's NBA Draft, and pick No. 22 could be one of the key pieces in getting a deal done.
Now having five first-round picks in the NBA Draft, Brooklyn has the draft capital and players to move if they are serious about landing another lottery pick for the draft. With both Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton prepared to be moved this offseason, one of them can also be included in a package that can help Brooklyn secure that second lottery pick.
Two of Rutgers' star guards, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, have been linked to the Nets leading up to the NBA Draft; however, Harper is predicted to land in the top three selection in this draft, while Bailey has been a projected to be a top-five selection himself with some recent falls in mock drafts.
Because of the recent negative hit that Bailey's draft stock has taken with some of the NBA front offices, several NBA analysts and insiders believe the Nets have a chance at landing Bailey with their lottery pick at No. 8, but there is a chance the guard could be gone by then.
Either one of the guards would pair well alongside the Nets' rising star Cam Thomas, as they can score in high volume just like the Nets guard. And despite the Nets adding Terrance Mann in today's NBA, wings are the way to succeed.
Depending on how enamored Brooklyn is with either of the guards, come draft time will certainly depend on how heavy the Nets push to move up in the draft or secure another lottery pick.