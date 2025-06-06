Brooklyn Nets Using Star Wing as Potential Trade Piece
As the Brooklyn Nets look to make a huge splash during this year's NBA Draft, one player who has been reported as a key factor in potentially moving up is Brooklyn forward Cameron Johnson.
He was the only Brooklyn Nets player named in The Ringer's Top 100, and outside of Cam Thomas, was one of the Nets' primary options this season.
Johnson, who is coming off a career-high year for points (18.8) and assists (3.4) per game, is seemingly ready to take the next step in his rising-star career, which could be in a different uniform at the start of next season.
In a recent report by NetsDaily, the Nets have made contact with the Raptors and Rockets in an attempt to land two top-ten selections in this draft.
"Hearing Nets may want to move up from #19 to the lottery, offering CamJ and #19 to Raptors or Rockets for either Raps 9th or Rockets 10th plus a bad contract. That would give Nets two picks in top 10 (presupposing neither team would need picks for Giannis trade.)" stated NetsDaily.
This is not the first time Cameron Johnson has heard his name among trade talks. Back in April, he addressed the media about his Nets future, as even before the 2024-25 season trade deadline, several teams had reached out about Johnson.
"Definitely go to him (Sean Marks) and ask because I have a very vested interest in what we’re doing here. I feel like I’ve put a lot of effort into trying to be a part of this program and I take that very seriously.” said the Nets forward.
This was sparked due to a comment by Nets GM Sean Marks, who admitted to the media that teams have reached out in regards to the availability of the 29-year-old wing.
As the NBA Draft inches closer with weeks to go, the Nets will have some big decisions to make in the direction of their rebuild, and one of those decisions could be to ultimately move on from Cameron Johnson.