2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets ‘Interested’ in Thomas Sorber
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in Georgetown freshman Thomas Sorber ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, per NJ Advance Media’s Adam Zagoria.
The report claims that Sorber’s range starts at the end of the lottery with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs at Nos. 13 and 14. However, Zagoria adds that the Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves have also been drawn to the 19-year-old big. The Nets currently have the Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36 picks in the draft.
Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and two blocks this season. He played 24 games before a left foot injury ended his season. The 19-year-old prospect was measured at 6-foot-9¼ barefoot with a 7-foot-6 wingspan (a +8¾ difference) at the draft combine. He also weighed 262.8 pounds, which would immediately make him one of the heaviest players in the NBA.
Sorber should be able to start playing again around late July-early August. He previously predicted that his current range was from around the end of the lottery to the mid-20s, which lines up with Zagoria’s report. NJ Advance Media adds that Sorber could play in Summer League (July 10-20), but that he’ll be ready for training camp otherwise.
The Georgetown center is a productive scorer on the inside, although it remains to be seen whether he can transition into playing more in the pick-and-roll, rather than with his back to the basket, in the NBA. As a playmaker, Sorber is a shrewd and accurate passer who should be a functional facilitator in the NBA. Then, his output as a defender was incredible in college, but he’s not the biggest in terms of height, his footspeed can be lacking against smaller attackers and he could be a tricky fit as a ‘tweener’ type of frontcourt player.
With three days to go before the draft, the Nets are increasingly at the center of rumors. This makes sense given that the team’s future, for now, is completely malleable. Brooklyn are rebuilding and should be as creative and active as possible. The latest edition of ‘The Stein Line’ newsletter linked the Nets to BYU freshman guard Egor Demin.
Then, Ace Bailey will likely continue to dominate the predraft conversation. The Rutgers prospect is yet to work out for any NBA teams. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Bailey’s camp “seems to feel confident that if Philadelphia or Charlotte at No. 4 decides to pass on him,” the Nets, Washington Wizards or New Orleans Pelicans would trade up to secure his services.