2025 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Interested in Egor Demin
The Brooklyn Nets hold a “particular interest” in Egor Demin with less than one week to go until the 2025 NBA Draft, per NBA insider Jake Fischer’s report in the latest edition of ‘The Stein Line’ newsletter.
Fischer confirms that Demin has worked out for the Nets. The BYU freshman has done so for the Utah Jazz (No. 5 overall pick), the Washington Wizards (No. 6), the New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7), the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 11), the Chicago Bulls (No. 12), the Atlanta Hawks (No. 13) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 15). The Russian playmaker’s range is widely expected to be in the lottery, although this report hints that it could actually start further up the draft.
The buzz from the Nets has been “consistent,” per Fischer. He adds that “many front offices appear intrigued by the talent that complements Demin's lengthy frame” and mentions that “he is the highest-rated NBA Draft prospect with Real Madrid in his background since a certain Luka Doncic.” Demin played for the Spanish club before opting to play college basketball at BYU. He reportedly had a €550,000 buyout clause and drew interest from Arkansas, Duke, Illinois and UConn in his recruitment process.
Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a freshman. The 6-foot-9 ballhandler has a case to be considered the best pick-and-roll passer of his class; however, he has questions to answer with regards to his three-point shooting and half-court scoring. Demin made 27.3% of his threes at BYU. He shot the three-ball better in league action when he played in Spain, but that was against a lower level of competition. Then, even though Demin can create a lot of advantages with his passing, he is an upright ballhandler without much shake or twitch, and he lacks a pull-up game whenever his line drives to the rim are taken away.
Demin was also previously linked to the Nets by ClutchPoints on May 26. That mock draft mentioned how the 19-year-old was one of the pre-draft process’ “biggest risers” after the NBA Draft Combine. He was measured at 6-foot-8¼ without shoes, alongside a 6-foot-10¼ wingspan, and shot the ball decently.
That blurb said: “The BYU guard is drawing interest from several teams in the lottery, including the Brooklyn Nets, league sources said.”
Most recently, the Nets are increasingly linked to Ace Bailey. The Rutgers freshman, so far, is the only American player to not have worked out or met with any team. He canceled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week, and is reportedly looking to “remain on the east coast, playing somewhere between Atlanta and New York,” per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. Bailey’s representation is LifeStyle Sports Agency, whose CEO and founder is Omar Cooper.
The 18-year-old wing, who remains arguably the most polarizing talent in the draft, will be in New York City as of next Tuesday, at the very least. Bailey will throw out the first pitch for the New York Mets on June 24. The draft is June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center. The Nets hold the Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36 picks.