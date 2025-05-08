2025 NBA Draft: Nets Work Out Five-Year Forward
Prospects are starting to pile into the Brooklyn Nets’ training facility for pre-draft workouts, with the organization’s evaluators keen to get close-up looks at the 2025 NBA Draft class.
The Nets worked out Steve Settle III on Wednesday, which was confirmed by his agency One Motive Sports. The Temple forward/wing averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal and one block in 33.3 minutes over 31 games. Settle is not projected to be drafted, and he would likely be a target for Brooklyn’s Summer League or G League teams.
This season, Settle shot 41.6% (47/113) from three, including 43.9% (36/82) of his catch-and-shoots. He is a career 36.1% three-point shooter on 448 total threes, a solid sample size which implies some floor spacing that will likely translate up a level. The 6-foot-10 prospect also converted 74.8% (351/469) of his free throws in college, lending further credence to his touch and production. He should not be thought of as a big despite his height.
Instead, Settle can even make some plays with the ball in his hands. He can pull up out of screens sometimes, and he logged 77 possessions for Temple this season as the pick-and-roll ballhandler. Settle most likely won't be asked to do this at the next level — be that the NBA, the G League or elsewhere — but it shows some decision-making skills and which traits the Nets could be interested in.
Settle would need to increase his defensive output to stick in the NBA. 31 blocks in as many games isn’t enough for someone his size. His numbers have hovered around similar marks in previous seasons, and he isn't nimble enough on the perimeter. A further look into Settle’s advanced stats shows a 2.9 BLK% and a 1.8 STL%, which are too low. The Owls forward isn't particularly impactful rebounder, as well.
Temple finished 17-15 this season and 9-9 in the American Athletic Conference. This was Settle’s fifth season playing in college. Prior to transferring to Temple as a junior, he spent four seasons at Howard, but redshirted the 2019-20 campaign.
The draft cycle is nearly in full swing, but not quite yet. That starts next week with a bevy of important events.
Nets fans will be crossing their fingers for the May 12 draft lottery. Then, Brooklyn’s front office will be keeping a close eye on the G League Elite Camp (May 9-11), the draft combine (May 11-18) and the series of late night, invite-only workouts that take place around those dates. Prospects will also continue to work out at the Nets’ HSS Training Center in Industry City.
Brooklyn are projected to pick at Nos. 6, 19, 26, 27 and 36 in the draft. The placement of the Nets’ first pick will be decided by the draft lottery. The Nets’ draft process is the subject of a nine-part original documentary series titled ‘SCOUT,’ which places an emphasis on general manager Sean Marks and assistant general manager B.J. Johnson.