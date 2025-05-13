2025 NBA Draft: Updated Brooklyn Nets Mock After the Lottery
The 2025 NBA Draft will start at No. 8 for the Brooklyn Nets following the results of Monday’s draft lottery.
The Nets had the sixth-best odds headed into the event, and a 9.4% chance at the first overall pick, but actually ended up sliding within the draft’s top 14. Either way, this selection will be Brooklyn's first time drafting in the lottery since Derrick Favors (No. 3 in 2010), and general manager Sean Marks' highest pick yet.
The results of the draft lottery saw the Dallas Mavericks moving up to No. 1 despite only having a 1.8% chance of doing so. The Mavs will get the chance to draft Duke freshman Cooper Flagg just months after trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of those sports stories that almost seems too good to be true. Flagg will form a fearsome defensive duo with Anthony Davis, and he could also play with Kyrie Irving if the Mavericks point guard stays with the team.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo posted an updated mock draft on Monday night, which starts with Kon Knueppel at No. 8. The Duke freshman is a sniper from three (40.6 3P% on 84-for-207 attempts this season), but his ballhandling and facilitating provide him with a higher floor than his below average athleticism implies.
Knueppel uses his handle and strength to get to his spots and make plays out of the pick-and-roll. Then, he should be able to cash his threes in no matter what. The 19-year-old’s biggest limitation will always be his footspeed and pop, which likely limits his defense. Knueppel is a smart player who works hard, though.
The Nets’ draft continues with French big Joan Beringer at No. 19. Beringer is one of the draft’s most interesting stories, as he only started playing basketball in 2021 after effectively becoming too tall for soccer. He wasn’t even aware that basketball academies existed at first, but quickly made it to the SIG Strasbourg academy. Then, he was called up to France’s under-18 squad despite his inexperience and abundance of talent at that age level.
Beringer was meant to play in the Slovenian third division this season after moving to Cedevita Olimpija, but he impressed in preseason and stayed with the main team. Now, the 18-year-old leads the Adriatic League in block percentage (8.7 BLK%) and is a projected top 20 pick. Beringer is intriguing, but he would definitely be a developmental project for the Nets — maybe their Long Island squad even — and head coach Jordi Fernández.
The Nets’ Nos. 26 and 27 picks go towards Ulm guard Ben Saraf and St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming, respectively. Saraf is a crafty and productive scorer, as well as an improving passer, but he lacks efficiency, needs to improve from three and does not project to add defensive value. Fleming is a huge wing who can play the 3, the 4 and maybe the 5 in the future, but who doesn’t do much on offense outside of shooting spot-up threes and finishing plays. He’s a powerful defender, but maybe with some questions to address about what his true position on both ends is.
ESPN speculates that Brooklyn’s draft night could be replete with activity: “They might elect to be a conduit for trades as they are also projected to have more salary cap space this offseason than any NBA team. They could also take some swings on talent, picking a younger prospect in need of development, aided by minutes and opportunity to play through mistakes.”
Lastly, Alabama point guard Labaron Philon is mocked to the Nets at No. 36. He is a very capable and sturdy playmaker, but he will need to improve his three-point shooting. Philon is also small for today’s NBA at the 1-guard, which will give teams pause when combined with where his outside shot is at.
The draft is on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn will be evaluating the draft combine over the coming days.