Nets NBA Draft Notebook: Lottery Day Odds and Storylines
The 2025 NBA Draft lottery is here.
On Monday, teams will gather in Chicago to find out the order of the lottery. The tension is high, and the reward is generational. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick come June 25 at Barclays Center.
“We know what's at stake this year,” Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks previously said.
The Nets would love nothing more than to pick the 18-year-old phenom at No. 1 inside their home arena. Flagg would be the franchise’s new cornerstone and the Nets' rebuild would have an immediate reward.
The Nets are locked into the sixth-best odds ahead of the lottery, with a 9% chance at the first overall pick. Brooklyn is likelier to move into the top four, with a 37.2% chance of that. Fans can simulate the lottery on Tankathon.
Zach Lowe, now on The Ringer and then on ESPN, previously wrote about the secretive process behind the draft lottery. Head coach Jordi Fernández will represent the Nets at the event.
"The lottery is this ultra-serious thing that can alter the course of entire franchises, with elaborate rules, observing accountants and sequestered attendees who must hand over their phones and Apple watches,” Lowe wrote..”It is also a human man plucking a ping-pong ball from a tube, and handing that ball to another human man who recites the number adorned on the ball. Repeat that four times, and you have a distinct four-number combination. That combination belongs to one of the 14 teams in the room. That team wins the lottery.”
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all have a 14% chance at the first pick. That does not guarantee that the number one selection will go to one of those teams.
ESPN's latest mock draft, with the Nets staying at No. 6, saw Jeremiah Fears in the borough. Then, Brooklyn went with French point guard Nolan Traoré at No. 18, Arkansas wing Adou Thiero at No. 26 and UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg at No. 27. Bennett Stirtz, the Iowa transfer point guard, was the 36th pick but he didn't enter the draft.
Bleacher Report's most recent 2025 mock featured the Nets' dream outcome. The team moved up to No. 1 to pick Flagg, and later selected Ratiopharm Ulm combo guard Ben Saraf at No. 19, Lendeborg at No. 26, St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming at No. 27 and Alabama point guard Labaron Philon at No. 36.
In other draft-related events, the G League Elite Camp wrapped up over the weekend. Unlike previous years, the event was not televised or streamed. Penn State big Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard, Australian forward Lachlan Olbrich, Mizzou guard Tamar Bates and Indiana wing Mackenzie Mgbako received call-ups from the camp to the main draft combine.
NBA teams, including the Nets, will pack the Wintrust Arena over the coming week to evaluate all of the players invited to the combine. This will include tracking prospects’ official measurements for any possible surprises (good and bad), as well as watching the live action portion of the event. Organizations can also interview up to 20 players. Plus, agencies will host workouts in the Windy City outside of the official combine setting.