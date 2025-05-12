Brooklyn Nets Secure No. 8 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
At the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night, 14 teams learned their fate ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft. With head coach Jordi Fernandez representing, the Brooklyn Nets came away with the eighth overall pick—a result of the franchise's commitment to a complete rebuild last summer and a 26-56 finish in the 2024-25 regular season.
Brooklyn will be selecting in the lottery for the first time since drafting Derrick Favors third overall in 2010. This marks the Nets' first top-14 choice since relocating from New Jersey.
Other recent first-round picks include: Noah Clowney (2023), Dariq Whitehead (2023) and Cam Thomas (2021).
This development officially kicks off Brooklyn's offseason, one where it holds a league-high five draft selections while having the most available cap space of any team. Amid a flow of rumors surrounding the Nets' interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, GM Sean Marks will now have to decide whether to include the eighth pick in a potential trade package or look to pair the "Greek Freak" with a member of the 2025 draft class.
Next, prospects will participate in the NBA Draft Combine, where they’ll showcase their skills, measurements and basketball IQ. The 2025 NBA Draft will take place over two nights, beginning at 8 p.m. on June 25 and concluding with Round 2 the following day.
Brooklyn Nets on SI will provide continued coverage of the organization's plans leading up to draft day.