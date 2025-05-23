Brooklyn Nets Eyeing International Talent
While most of the focus has been on the Nets top ten pick in this year's NBA Draft, they also have three other picks in the first round that can definitely be key additions to their team.
One player that has been mocked to Brooklyn several times is Ratiopharm Ulm's point guard Ben Saraf.
In a post-lottery NBA mock draft earlier this month by ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the two NBA analysts have Ben Saraf mocked to the Brooklyn Nets at pick No. 26, highlighting his scoring and playmaking.
This pick would give the Nets a bit more depth at the guard position and a player who comes pro-ready in Saraf. He is currently ranked as the No. 25 prospect in this year's NBA draft and No.15 ranked guard in his class.
Saraf is currently playing in the BBL quarterfinals, where he has continued to give scouts a reason to consider him a first-round talent in this year's NBA draft.
His scoring ability and dynamic passing have helped lead Ratiopharm Ulm to the playoffs, along with NBA prospect teammate Noa Essengue.
Some NBA mock drafts are so impressed with Essungue and Saraf's play together in the Euroleague that they even have the two reuniting in Brooklyn to play on the Nets.
This wouldn't be the first time Brooklyn has used two first-round picks for a pair of teammates. Back in 2004, when they were still the New Jersey Nets, the front office selected two UCONN teammates: Rod Boone and Marcus Williams.
While that pairing did not lead the Nets to anything too memorable, there is a chance that these two Euroleaguers can make a difference if drafted together come June.