Brooklyn Nets NBA Draft Notebook: Potential No. 1 Pick Ace Bailey Makes Rutgers Debut
The biggest news of the week in the 2025 NBA Draft came last Friday when potential No. 1 pick Ace Bailey made his college basketball debut.
The 6-foot-10 wing had missed Rutgers’ first two games with a minor hip injury and was being treated as day-to-day, but he finally made his NCAA bow in a 98-81 home win over Monmouth. In 30 minutes, Bailey had 17 points on 5-for-10 from the field to go with six rebounds, two steals, one block and two turnovers.
The Rutgers freshman is in the early conversation for No. 1 pick next draft, although that spot remains Duke forward Cooper Flagg’s to lose. The pitch on Bailey is that he’s an electric, as well as eclectic, shotmaker with a highly difficult pull-up diet, which has gone in until now but needs improvements across the board — particularly when it comes to ballhandling and strength — thinking about the NBA.
Bailey, as well as his teammate and projected top five pick Dylan Harper, will face Merrimack and Kennesaw State next, respectively. But Rutgers’ first true tests, which will heavily weigh on both prospects’ draft stock, come at the end of November and the first week of December with consecutive games against Notre Dame (Nov. 26), Alabama (Nov. 27), Houston (Nov. 28) and Ohio State (Dec. 7).
"Ace is talented, and he'll pass the ball, too," said Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell after his freshman's debut. "We have to get him in game shape. Obviously he hasn't practiced for a little bit and I thought he gutted it out for us. Some big rebounds. Just gives us another dimension on the court. And he'll keep getting better, too, like this."
As of Monday morning, following a third consecutive loss, the Nets are 5-9. Tankathon projects Brooklyn to start picking at No. 6 via the Milwaukee Bucks right now, although that will likely change. The Nets could have up to six picks in total for the 2025 draft, pending whether a top 37-protected selection from the Miami Heat translates.
This week’s biggest games of the draft cycle should be Illinois vs. Alabama, Texas vs. Syracuse and Arizona vs. Duke.
Watch List
Here are three options per day of games to watch for this upcoming week of the NBA Draft cycle:
Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 PM ET — Miami (OH) vs. Michigan:: Danny Wolf, Nimari Burnett (Michigan)
Monday, Nov. 18 at 8 PM ET — Arkansas vs. Pacific:: Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox, Billy Richmond III, DJ Wagner (Arkansas)
Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 PM ET — Gonzaga vs. San Diego State:: Ryan Nembhard, Michael Ajayi (Gonzaga); Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 PM ET — UConn vs. East Texas A&M:: Alex Karaban, Liam McNeeley, Solo Ball (UConn)
Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET — Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington:: Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen, KJ Adams, Hunter Dickinson, AJ Storr, Zeke Mayo (Kansas)
Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 PM ET — Purdue vs. Marquette: CJ Cox (Purdue); Kam Jones, Royce Parham (Marquette)
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 PM ET — Xavier vs. Siena: Dailyn Swain (Xavier)
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 PM ET — Rutgers vs. Merrimack: Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 9 PM ET — Alabama vs. Illinois: Labaron Phillon, Derrion Reid, Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Cliff Omoruyi (Alabama); Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Tomislav Ivisic, Ben Humrichous (Illinois)
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 PM ET — St. John’s vs. Baylor: RJ Luis, Kadary Richmond (St. John’s); VJ Edgecombe, Norchad Omier (Baylor)
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 PM ET — Texas vs. Syracuse: Tre Johnson, Arthur Kaluma (Texas); Donnie Freeman, JJ Starling (Syracuse)
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9:30 PM ET — Tennessee vs. Virginia: Igor Milicic Jr. (Tennessee); Jacob Cofie (Virginia)
Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 PM ET — Creighton vs. Nebraska: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Jackson McAndrew (Creighton); Berke Buyuktuncel (Nebraska)
Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 PM ET — Colorado State vs. UC Riverside: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
Firday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 PM ET — Arizona vs. Duke: Carter Bryant, Motiejus Krivas, KJ Lewis, Anthony Dell'Orso (Arizona); Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Caleb Foster, Tyrese Proctor, Isaiah Evans, Sion James (Duke)
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.