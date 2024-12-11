Brooklyn Nets NBA Draft Notebook: Potential No. 1 Pick in 2026 Makes College Decision
The biggest NBA Draft news of the week wasn’t related to 2025, but 2026. AJ Dybantsa, the potential number one pick two drafts from now, committed to the BYU Cougars on Tuesday.
Dybantsa is a 6-foot-9 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan in his senior year of high school basketball. He is currently playing at Utah Prep, having played the last two seasons at Prolific Prep in California and his freshman year at Saint Sebastian's in Massachusetts.
The Brooklyn Nets currently have control of their own pick in the 2026 draft, which, as of now, will likely be a high selection. Dybantsa is one of the three favorites to go number one in 2026. The others are Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, currently committed to the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks, respectively.
The 17-year-old prospect is a long, rangy and explosive three-level scorer. Dybantsa excels at getting downhill and attacking the rim. On ESPN’s First Take while making his college announcement, he compared his game to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tracy McGrady. His father Anicet Sr., also present for the announcement, said he saw LeBron James in his son.
Dybantsa was asked which NBA team he could see himself on, but he unfortunately did not choose the Nets. He envisioned himself on the Orlando Magic or San Antonio Spurs.
The recruitment battle for Dybantsa’s services could mark a before-and-after in the world of college basketball. The new BYU commit is reportedly getting in the wheelhouse of $7 million in name, image and likeness money. Dybantsa was lured to Utah Prep, where he currently plays, partially through a $600,000 NIL deal, per the Salt Lake Tribune.
BYU will be involved with top prospects for years to come. The Cougars are quickly gathering momentum, having hired former NBA assistant coach Kevin Young, building a staff with pro experience, holding the support of Utah Jazz billionaire owner (and BYU alum) Ryan Smith and fleshing out a potent NIL program.
Freshman point guard Egor Demin can be seen as BYU’s “test run” and he looks like a success. The Russian playmaker should be a lottery pick in the 2025 draft. Dybantsa picked BYU over Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama.
Nets On SI was live at Carnesecca Arena over the weekend to get a look at potential second-round pick RJ Luis Jr., who was No. 43 on The Athletic's most recent big board. The St. John's junior is having a breakout season of sorts, upping his production on both ends on high usage, low turnovers and greater defensive playmaking.
Over his first nine games of the season, Luis is averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 stocks. He had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Kansas State last Saturday. The 22-year-old looked like a versatile enough swingman who can make decisions on the ball, but also fill in gaps.
Luis is a strong positional rebounder and active defender who should be able to guard multiple positions. The biggest question mark for him is the shot, especially from three. Luis is shooting 31.3% from downtown, and he's historically been a poor shooter from deep.
Portuguese prospect Ruben Prey is also worth monitoring for St. John's. Prey injected great energy on Saturday and he's a skilled big with the potential to stretch the floor. His minutes will be low this season, his first stateside after moving from Spanish club Joventut, but he's a long-term person of interest.
Watch List:
Here are two options per day of games to watch for this upcoming week of the NBA Draft cycle:
Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 12:00 PM ET — Baylor vs. Norfolk State: VJ Edgecombe, Norchad Omier (Baylor)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:00 PM ET — BYU vs. Fresno State: Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings (BYU)
Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM ET — Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman: Jacob Cofie (Virginia)
Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8:00 PM ET — Texas vs. New Mexico State: Tre Johnson, Arthur Kaluma (Texas)
Friday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 AM ET — Melbourne United vs. Illawarra Hawks (Australian NBL): Lachlan Olbrich (Illawarra)
Friday, Dec. 13 at 8:00 PM ET — Nebraska vs. Indiana: Berke Buyuktuncel (Nebraska); Mackenzie Mgbako, Oumar Ballo (Indiana)
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 PM ET — Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Donnie Freeman, JJ Starling, Chris Bell (Syracuse); Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 PM ET — Illinois vs. Tennessee: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois); Igor Milicic Jr., Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12:30 AM ET — Sydney Kings vs. Brisbane Bullets (NBL): Alex Toohey (Sydney); Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane)
Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 AM ET — UCAM Murcia vs. Valencia (Spanish ACB): Sergio de Larrea (Valencia)
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.