Brooklyn Nets NBA Draft Notebook: Understanding Whether Cooper Flagg Could Actually Stay at Duke
The NBA is on pause after All-Star Weekend, which makes it a good time to check in on prospects in the NBA Draft. They played the last few days, will be active over the next couple until the NBA returns on Wednesday and are reaching an important moment in their own seasons.
Even though college basketball is not affected by what the NBA does with its All-Star festivities, the All-Star break falls right around the time that schools’ schedules and stakes ramp up. Rutgers, for instance, just played Michigan, Illinois or Maryland. Those teams all feature draft prospects to pit against Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Cooper Flagg, the upcoming No. 1 pick barring the unexpected, is compiling a freshman season for the ages. Since the start of 2025, he's averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks on 53.8/48.0/85.7 shooting splits. Not bad at all for someone who turned 18 on Dec. 21 and who had questions to answer about his offensive firepower entering the draft cycle.
Flagg made the headlines this week when he toyed with the idea of staying in college for another season. The reality is, he’ll enter the draft and be the first name called out by NBA commissioner Adam Silver (again, unless a surprise that would also be for the ages happens). Here, it’s worth noting that Flagg was originally a prospect for the 2026 draft before he reclassified and committed to Duke. His twin, Ace, will be a freshman at the University of Maine next season.
College basketball is currently undergoing a recruitment/roster revolution due to name, image and likeness (NIL), the transfer portal and incoming international players. Some student-athletes made more money this season staying in college than they would have testing out the NBA or going abroad.
For instance, Kansas State incoming transfer Coleman Hawkins landed an NIL deal reported to be worth $2 million. He might have heard his name called in the second round of the 2024 draft. Great Osobor, a big who now plays at Washington, also received $2 million in NIL money this season. His future post-college most likely won’t be in the NBA.
Could Duke (or theoretically, another school) put together an enticing NIL package for Flagg? Relatively, yes, but the No. 1 pick in this year's draft will make $11.5 million as a rookie. The seventh pick, where Tankathon currently has the Brooklyn Nets' draft starting, will make slightly more than $6 million in his first NBA season. An absolutely groundbreaking NIL deal would need to be penned. Looking across college sports, even the tabloid-esque saga of quarterback Bryce Underwood ended in a four-year deal reportedly worth between $10-12 million to attend Michigan.
Flagg’s overall career earnings and long-term picture make much more sense if he goes No. 1 in the 2025 draft. The current Blue Devils freshman could eventually sign a maximum contract worth as much as $395 million. Being the first overall pick seems like a lock this summer, but the competition would theoretically get steeper in 2026 with AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer (who will attend Duke) and Darryn Peterson. Staying in college would be a genuinely unprecedented decision.
The Nets are 20-34 before the second half of the NBA calendar. The team sits twelfth in the Eastern Conference, and a full-on tank appears to be long gone. Instead, Brooklyn are circling the play-in picture. There are many games left on the schedule, but it's hard to envision the Nets "winning" the race to lose against teams like the Washington Wizards (nine wins), Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz or New Orleans Pelicans (all 13 wins).
In other draft-related news, the Nets were reported to be one of the teams watching Maryland face Iowa on Feb. 16. Maryland has potential lottery pick Derik Queen on the roster, while Iowa's Owen Freeman, Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort are worth monitoring. The team was also present at the Auburn-Florida game on Feb. 8, which was headlined by Johni Broome and Alex Condon, respectively.
Watch List:
Here are three games to watch per day for this week of the 2025 draft cycle:
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Florida vs. Oklahoma @ 7 PM ET — Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida); Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Wisconsin vs. Illinois @ 8:30 PM ET — John Tonje (Wisco); Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois)
Tuesday, Feb. 18: BYU vs. Kansas @ 9 PM ET — Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings (BYU); Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen (Kansas)
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Auburn vs. Arkansas @ 9 PM ET — Johni Broome, Tahaad Pettiford, Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn); Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond III, Karter Knox (Arkansas)
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Auburn vs. Arkansas @ 9 PM ET — Labaron Philon, Mouhamed Dioubate, Mark Sears (Alabama)
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Washington vs. Rutgers @ 10:30 PM ET — Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Thursday, Feb. 20: Latvia vs. Spain (FIBA) @ 12:30 PM ET — Hugo González, Izan Almansa, Mario Saint-Supery (Spain)
Thursday, Feb. 20: Maryland vs. USC @ 8:30 PM ET — Derik Queen (Maryland); Wesley Yates III, Saint Thomas (USC)
Thursday, Feb. 20: FAU vs. Wichita State @ 9 PM ET — Baba Miller (FAU)
Friday, Feb. 21: Illawarra Hawks vs. South East Melbourne Phoenix (Australian NBL) @ 3:30 AM ET — Lachlan Olbrich (Illawarra); Malique Lewis (SEM Phoenix)
Friday, Feb. 21: Villanovs vs. Marquette @ 7 PM ET — Eric Dixon (Villanova); Kam Jones (Marquette)
Friday, Feb. 21: Princeton vs. Harvard @ 7 PM ET — Xaivian Lee (Princeton)
