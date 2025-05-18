Can Duke's South Sudan-Born Center Boost the Brooklyn Nets?
Duke Blue Devils big man Khaman Maluach has become a premier player during the NBA Draft process leading up to this year’s draft on June 25.
Maluach has been all over NBA Mock Drafts being listed to several different teams, but a great fit for the South Sudan-born player is at No. 8 to the Brooklyn Nets.
Maluach, who was a literal last-minute entry to the NBA Draft pool, has been a big time riser and praised heavily for his defensive capabilities.
Clutch Points’ Mock Draft 1.0 has the Brooklyn Nets selecting the Duke center 8th overall, believing he can be a solid replacement for a potentially departing Nic Claxton.
Claxton was a heavy trade target for several teams during this past season’s trade deadline, yet no triggers were pulled before the deadline expired.
Maluach measures at an impressive 7-foot-2, along with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, and aside from his defensive prowess, he can bang it out down low or pop out for an occasional three-pointer as well.
While his agility and athleticism certainly need work, at age 18, it is safe to assume his best basketball is certainly ahead of him.
At the NBA Combine, he knocked down an impressive 12 out of his 25 threes during both the stationary and catch-and-shoot portions of the three-point drills, tallying 24 out of his 50 shots between the two drills.
With the NBA Draft on the horizon, the Brooklyn Nets front office certainly has its work cut out for them when it comes to the selection of the No. 8 pick and with Khaman Maluach continuing to shine throughout this draft process, do not be surprised to hear his name called as a potential replacement for Nic Claxton on June 25th.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.