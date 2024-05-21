How Did the Nets’ Starters Do at Their Respective NBA Combines?
The completion of the 2024 NBA Combine has marked the end of yet another successful test for the new bunch of young legs entering the league. Many players use the combine as an opportunity to raise their draft stock, however failing to raise any eyebrows at the event can result in a player lowering their draft stock. Some impressive finishes to the strength and agility drills from the 2024 Draft class have everyone talking.
As the days continue to count down until the big day, let's take a look at how the Brooklyn Nets' starters faired in their NBA Combine.
At the 2019 NBA Draft Combine, Nets center Nicolas Claxton executed a 31.5-inch standing vertical leap and a 36.5-inch maximum vertical leap. Furthermore, Claxton's 3.36-second three-quarter sprint compared to his fellow rookie class guard Cody Martin's 3.32-second three-quarter sprint was just the beginning of what kind of mobility the Nets center was bringing to the table. Not to get anyone's hopes up, but Claxton shot 80% from the NBA break left, which were jump shots from 23 feet away from the basket towards the left break area of the court. It was his best from any other spot in the spot-up shooting drill.
For Cam Johnson who came from the same draft class, he notched 30.5 inch standing vertical leap and 36.5 inch maximum vertical leap. It will be exciting to see if the Nets forward will be throwing down some new dunk routines next season. On the opposite end, his close mate Mikal Bridges who was apart of the 2018 NBA Draft class, did not participate in the NBA Draft Combine.
Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder did not have as much of an outstanding showing with the strength and agility drills as Johnson. Finney-Smith recorded a 32.5-inch standing vertical leap and 35.5-inch max vertical leap while Schroder recorded a 30-inch standing vertical leap and a 34-inch maximum vertical leap.
