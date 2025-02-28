NBA Draft: 2026 Mock Has Brooklyn Nets Selecting Mexican Superstar
ESPN’s first mock for the 2026 NBA Draft is out, and it features the Brooklyn Nets selecting Karim López at No. 6.
The 17-year-old Mexican is currently playing in the Australian NBL for the New Zealand Breakers team. López, listed at 6-foot-9 by ESPN, is in his first of two seasons under the NBL’s NextStars program. Previous draft picks to emerge from the league’s developmental pathway include LaMelo Ball, Josh Gidddey, Alex Sarr, AJ Johnson, Ariel Hukporti, Rayan Rupert and Ousmane Dieng.
In 25 NBL games this season, López averaged 8.9 points on 30.4% from three, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks. His New Zealand team was the second-worst in the Aussie competition, although that won’t be counted against the Mexican youngster. López also featured in the Breakers’ preseason game against the Utah Jazz, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three stocks in 25 minutes.
Prior to joining the Breakers, López played for Joventut’s youth teams in Spain. Joventut is based out of Badalona, the hometown of Nets head coach Jordi Fernández. López's father is Jesús Hiram López, a longtime Mexican national team center. Jesús played college basketball in the U.S. for juco South Mountain Community College and Division II Southwest Baptist.
Justin Tatum, the 2025 NBL coach of the year, said this about the 17-year-old to ESPN’s Andscape: “Karim is going to be really good. He’s only 17 years old out here competing against 10-year vets. He’s very skilled for his age and height. He’s making an instant impact for his team this season.”
If picked at No. 6 by Brooklyn, or anywhere in the first 30, López would become the first Mexican-born first-rounder. Eduardo Nájera, who was born in Meoqui, Chihuahua, is the NBA's only Mexican draftee so far (No. 38 in 2000). Juan Toscano-Anderson, who is a former NBA champion and plays for the Mexican national team, was born in Oakland, for instance.
The rest of the 2026 draft promises to be a strong one, especially at the top with some potentially generational talents. Those are AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. ESPN currently mocks that star trio as Peterson, Dybantsa and Boozer — in that order — but the top of the draft might be the most competitive ever.
Below that top tier, late bloomer Nate Ament and Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance (he was too young to declare for the 2025 draft) round out the top five. A strong tier of teenagers follows in Chris Cenac Jr., Caleb Wilson, Dash Daniels (also playing in the NBL) and Mikel Brown Jr.
There is also the question of which college players do not enter the 2025 draft and remain in college for another year. The incentive for that with name, image and likeness (NIL) money is as high as ever. Many theoretical second-rounders can make more money staying in school than getting drafted and then probably playing in the G League for at least one season.
The Nets own their first- and second-rounder in the 2026 draft. The team has 31 draft picks — 15 firsts, 16 seconds — over the next seven years.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.