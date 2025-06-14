NBA Draft: A Look at Pro Comparison For Potential Nets Target Hugo Gonzalez
As the NBA Draft approaches, the Nets’ unique position (four first-round picks) should allow them to invest in the long-term future by targeting intriguing, developmental prospects, assuming they hold on to their picks.
One prospect frequently linked to the Nets is Real Madrid’s Hugo González, who has already been projected to Brooklyn in mock drafts from Bleacher Report, CBS, and The Athletic
Now in his third season with Real Madrid, Gonzalez averaged a career-high 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists during the most recent Liga ACB season. The 19-year-old wing has seen an uptick in minutes recently, scoring a season-high 14 points in a win against Zaragoza on May 30.
In a scouting report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, he compared Gonzalez to one underappreciated two-way role player
Hugo Gonzalez/Josh Green Comparison
While Green may not be an All-Star/All-NBA talent, he is simply the type of player who helps him win games. While being one of the Mavericks’ top defenders throughout two deep playoff runs, Green earned himself a three-year $41 million extension. According to O’Connor, Gonzalez exhibits some of the same defensive tenacity, which could help him to develop into a strong defender at the NBA level.
“Gonzalez regularly makes second and third efforts on defense, rotating over to the paint to help contain an attacker, then hustling back to the perimeter to corral another possible scorer. With his athleticism, awareness, and intensity, he has all the tools to someday be a highly versatile defender both on and off the ball,” said O’Connor.
After struggling to shoot the three during his rookie season (16% from three-point range), Green has developed into a solid 3-and-D contributor over the past few seasons. Although Gonzalez has not made tremendous strides as a shooter yet, O’Connor believes that his steady progress indicates that he has the potential to eventually be a capable shooter in the NBA.
“He made 27.2% of his 3s in three years combined in the Real Madrid system and for the Spanish youth national team, per Real GM. But he has solid form and made 77.6% of his free throws, an encouraging sign for his potential to become a plus-shooter,” O’Connor said.
As a long, athletic defender who has proven his ability to consistently hit open three-point shots, a player of Green’s caliber would be incredibly valuable for a team seeking to add depth to their second unit.