Inside The Nets

Nets Take Spanish Phenom in Mock Draft

The Brooklyn Nets could look towards Europe for its next NBA Draft prospect.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Brooklyn Nets NBA Cup logo at center court before tip-off against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Brooklyn Nets NBA Cup logo at center court before tip-off against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets are armed with five picks at the moment for this summer's 2025 NBA Draft, and that gives them the chance to look at multiple needs to fill.

The Nets could benefit from adding another wing to their arsenal, and they may be able to find one late in the first round of this summer's draft.

Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman has the Nets taking Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 26 overall pick that last belonged to the Houston Rockets.

"Hugo Gonzalez could easily be selected early by a team that's willing to put more stock into the U18 and FIBA tape. Averaging just 2.0 points in Euroleague and 4.9 points in ACB play, he's had no real opportunity this year to build any confidence or showcase growth as a shooter and shot-creator," Wasserman writes.

"He's been on the radar for years due to his NBA wing size, athleticism around the basket, defensive energy and capable shotmaking. Gonzalez's draft stock just may be vulnerable, considering how little he's been able to show over the past season with Real Madrid."

Gonzalez and the rest of the 2025 draft class will get an opportunity to hear their names called into the league at the NBA Draft inside the Barclays Center on June 25-26.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News