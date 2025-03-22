Nets Take Spanish Phenom in Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are armed with five picks at the moment for this summer's 2025 NBA Draft, and that gives them the chance to look at multiple needs to fill.
The Nets could benefit from adding another wing to their arsenal, and they may be able to find one late in the first round of this summer's draft.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman has the Nets taking Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 26 overall pick that last belonged to the Houston Rockets.
"Hugo Gonzalez could easily be selected early by a team that's willing to put more stock into the U18 and FIBA tape. Averaging just 2.0 points in Euroleague and 4.9 points in ACB play, he's had no real opportunity this year to build any confidence or showcase growth as a shooter and shot-creator," Wasserman writes.
"He's been on the radar for years due to his NBA wing size, athleticism around the basket, defensive energy and capable shotmaking. Gonzalez's draft stock just may be vulnerable, considering how little he's been able to show over the past season with Real Madrid."
Gonzalez and the rest of the 2025 draft class will get an opportunity to hear their names called into the league at the NBA Draft inside the Barclays Center on June 25-26.
