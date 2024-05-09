Nets Prospect Profile: SJU's Daniss Jenkins
As the 2024 NBA Draft inches closer, the Brooklyn Nets are beginning to do their homework on potential second-round steals.
Per St. John's Basketball head coach Rick Pitino's X account, Brooklyn hosted star St. John's point guard Daniss Jenkins for a pre-draft visit on May 8. The hall-of-fame coach congratulated the All-Big East second-teamer on "killing" the first visit in his draft process.
Last season with the Red Storm, Jenkins tallied 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. The Dallas native led St. John's to their most successful season in years, displaying his skills in huge performances against then-No. 15 Creighton on Feb. 25 and eventual National Champs UConn in the Big East Tournament on March 15.
After a victory over Georgetown on March 9, Pitino gushed over the veteran point guard.
"He is a great player, one of the premier guards in the country and an NBA talent," he said. "He's killing it at St. John's and wherever he goes he'll kill it cause he's got the stuff to make it happen."
Jenkins possesses elite playmaking ability, and a surefire jump shot from anywhere in the mid-range. He will be 23 years old by the time the 2024-25 NBA season begins, which will likely cause the guard to fall come draft night. If the Nets can snag him either in the second round or as an undrafted free agent, the value would be immense. As Dennis Smith Jr. heads to free agency, Dennis Schroeder remains the only true point guard left on the roster, leaving an opening that Jenkins could easily fill.
Brooklyn does not currently own a pick in this year's draft, but general manager Sean Marks has plenty of time to make a move to acquire the means necessary to ensure Jenkins wears the black and white.
The 2024 NBA Draft is set to begin at the Barclays Center on June 26 at 8 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.