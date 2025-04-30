Nets Prospect Watch: Early Entry Candidates For 2025 NBA Draft Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets are perhaps the most talked-about team when it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft. After not having a selection in 2024, the Nets will have five picks this year, including three first-round selections. This is the most of any team in the league.
Brooklyn has its own pick, ranking sixth in odds to end up No. 1. The Nets will also have a second-round pick and three first-round picks from the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets. They will be placed all over the draft amid such a highly regarded class.
The NBA recently announced its early entry candidates for the draft, with 106 players on the list. There is still time for other players to declare, but these players are able to be selected on draft night and will compete at the NBA Draft Combine.
The obvious names to point out are Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), Ace Bailey (Rutgers), and VJ Edgecombe (Baylor). All four are projected to be high lottery picks, perhaps going one through four in that order. All of them finished impressive freshman seasons, with Flagg being the generational talent at No. 1. He is the ultimate goal for all lottery teams, as the consensus top pick.
There are also some other prospects who haven't shown up on many mock drafts, if any. John Blackwell (Wisconsin), RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's), and PJ Haggerty (Memphis) were some of the best players in college basketball, but don't have high hopes according to many big boards. They are likely to return to their teams, transfer, or find a career overseas.
Going down the list, there are plenty of projected first-round picks, including Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois), Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm), and Hugo Gonzalez (Real Madrid). There are a total of 27 international prospects.
The Nets have the chance to build a diverse rotation in this year's draft. In the early stages of a rebuild, Brooklyn is expected to make major roster changes this offseason, freeing up opportunities for younger talent.
The Nets will find out if they win the Flagg sweepstakes on May 12. If they miss out on the Duke phenom, they'll still have a shot at other franchise-altering talent.
