Nets Prospect Watch: Potential NBA Draft Sleepers the Nets Could Target
The Brooklyn Nets are a team heavily talked about when it comes to the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. With the Nets in competition for names like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey, they aren't talked about as much when it comes to sleepers late in the draft. Those are more geared toward playoff teams.
However, the Nets are likely to have four first-round picks with multiple second-round picks in this year's draft. While it's exciting and important to focus on the top of the order, there are plenty of late-round and late-draft prospects worth mentioning, especially since Brooklyn is entering a major rebuild.
Rocco Zikarsky, NBL
Zikarsky was high on many mock drafts last year, but he hasn't shown significant improvement to keep him in the early-to-mid first round considering how loaded of a class this is. Nevertheless, the 7-foot-3 center is still worth looking at if you're looking for a late-round sleeper.
Zikarsky needs to work on being effective with the ball in his hands outside of the paint, but he's an extremely effective pick-and-roll big with a knack for getting up high to block shots. He always seems to be lingering in the paint ready to grab offensive rebounds.
The traditional center isn't dead (yet), but it isn't as attractive in the modern NBA. Zikarsky's height and frame still make him a somewhat enticing prospect. If Brooklyn decides to move on from Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, Zikarksy should be their guy late in the draft.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Wolf broke into Big Ten stardom after transferring from Yale to Michigan, showcasing his abilities as a Nikola Jokic-esque center. The 7-foot junior is averaging 12.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks for the Wolverines, proving he can do it all on the court.
The Illinois native has drawn comparisons to not just Jokic, but Franz Wagner as well. He can move incredibly well for his height and possesses a step-back jumper that can freeze defenders. Not to mention, his vision is absurdly impressive, working a two-man game with fellow 7-footer Vladislav
Goldin.
Wolf is a more modern big man, having a guard-like skillset highlighted by passing and shooting. However, he can still muscle his way through the paint and has even showcased explosiveness in getting to the rim. As Michigan continues to assert itself in the AP Poll, expect Wolf to rise.
Andrej Stojakovic, California
Many have wondered why Stojakovic hasn't appeared on mock drafts from mainstream media, but the 6-foot-7 sophomore is certainly more enticing than the majority of late-draft prospects. Averaging 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds on 46.2% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three, he can be a difference-maker for any NBA team.
Stojakovic has a lethal jumper like his father, Peja, but can also get to the rim in slick fashion. He has a solid handle, which essentially allows him to score from anywhere on the court. The questions surrounding him are his mobility and defense.
The physicals are there given his height, but Stojakovic will need to be quicker with the ball and more physical as a defender and scorer to have his game translate to the NBA. A pure shooter like him could carve out a solid NBA career.
