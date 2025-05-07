Should the Nets Target Tre Johnson With the No. 6 Pick?
The Brooklyn Nets are six days from figuring out where they'll end up picking in the 2025 NBA Draft. Along with their three first-round picks from the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets, the Nets also have their own selection, with the pick being determined through the NBA Draft Lottery.
There is constant buzz surrounding who Brooklyn should take, but it's dependent on where the team is picking. Any franchise that secures the No. 1 overall pick will undoubtedly take Duke's Cooper Flagg, one of the most hype prospects in the last few decades. Rutgers' Dylan Harper is also the consensus No. 2 pick.
However, outside of the top two, the order in which players will fall varies tremendously. The Nets rank sixth in lottery odds, which is where they've been slotted in most mock drafts. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Brooklyn is projected to take Texas Longhorn Tre Johnson at No. 6.
Johnson is a 6-foot-6 wing who just wrapped up an impressive season in the SEC. The freshman averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, leading the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament.
The 19-year-old is one of the more polished scorers in the draft, with his biggest strengths being shot creation and shooting. His frame also helps with his reputation as a prospect, seeing as how he's built to be a pro.
However, there are also major concerns when analyzing Johnson. His defense has been called into question, and he is extremely one-dimensional, lacking qualities outside of scoring.
This should be a major red flag for the Nets. Most of Johnson's analysis sounds exactly like Brooklyn's current star, Cam Thomas. Thomas is 6-foot-3 and has yet to show anything outside of his ability to score.
If the Nets end up keeping Thomas, who is a restricted free agent this summer, then Johnson should be on the list of players to avoid. Brooklyn's offense would get too messy, and he doesn't necessarily skyrocket the defense.
If Johnson were the clear-cut best prospect available, that would be a different story. But the class is so highly regarded that the Nets can afford to look at someone else. The modern NBA is about building the right group of players, rather than just taking the best scorers. Johnson and Thomas would take away from each other on the same team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage