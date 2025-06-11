Which Prospect Fits the Brooklyn Nets Better?
Ahead of the Brooklyn Nets' rebuild this season, they have big decisions to make as they prepare for the first round of the NBA Draft on June 25. Having four first-round selections, it is expected that the Nets will try to move at least one of their picks in hopes of moving up in the draft for a player like Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, while some NBA analysts feel Brooklyn should stay put and take a sharpshooting player like Kon Knueppel out of Duke.
While both players are valuable in their own right, individually, they offer a different look for Brooklyn, especially being paired with the Nets' rising star guard Cam Thomas. With the recent success of the young competitive teams like Houston and Oklahoma City, the Nets will certainly try to follow a similar blueprint, which could see them use all four picks to the most of their advantage to compete in the Eastern Conference.
As we get closer to draft night, let's look at how both prospects would fit with the Nets:
Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma Sooners)
It is highly unlikely the Nets will be able to stay put at pick No. 8 to land Jeremiah Fears, which could prompt them to make a move up in the 2025 NBA Draft to land the productive scorer. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has shown the ability to not only score the basketball by averaging 17.1 points during his freshman campaign, but also log an impressive 1.6 steals per game, being able to take on multiple defenders with ease.
Both the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to potential trades with the Nets, as they could attempt to land the Oklahoma guard in a move up in the draft. The Nets have been reported to be ready to move up for Fears, but that will remain to be seen on or before June 25th.
Kon Knueppel (Duke Blue Devils)
Kon Knueppel has been the favorite to land with the Brooklyn Nets for several weeks now at their No. 8 selection. The sharpshooting guard is coming off an impressive 40.6% shooting year behind the arc, and while his assist numbers are at a 2.7 average, he's been regarded as a solid player maker, especially in the pick-and-roll game.
A move for Knueppel in the draft would allow the Nets to potentially be in the mix for a star-caliber player this offseason, as they are the No. 1 team in cap space and also have three other selections in the first round they can potentially bargain away for players or more picks.