Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Amid a six-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't have hoped for a better shot at ending the skid. Tonight, the Nets travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets — a squad which Brooklyn is 3-0 against this season that sits at the Eastern Coference's 14-seed.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 4.5-point avorites against the Hornets, and the total over/under is 212 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. End the Defensive Slump. Throughout its current dissapointing stretch, Brooklyn's defense has been its biggest blemish. There's no better example than Thursday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors where the Nets surrendered a 40-point performance to Stephen Curry. Tasked with defending LaMelo Ball, head coach Jordi Fernandez must have a proper defensive gameplan in place to assure a repeat performance isn't a possibility.
2. Run Through Cam Thomas. In the aformentioned loss to Golden State, Thomas began to look like his pre-injury self. For the second-straight game, Thomas notched 20-plus points in the scoring column, however on an inefficient 8-of-18 shooting. As he continues to readjust following a near two-month absence, Thomas should be the focal point of Fernandez's offense.
3. Just Gain Confidence. Times are tough right now in Kings County. Just a few weeks ago, the Nets were fighting for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot. Now, their just searching for a win. Against a lower-tier opponent in the Hornets, Brooklyn needs to establish some sort of momentum if the postseason hopes are to remain alive.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-41) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-48)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's must-win tilt, the Nets return home to take on Lebron Jame Los Angeles Lakers at the Barclays Center on Monday at 7:10 p.m. EST.
