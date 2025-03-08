Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), Cam Johnson (knee), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton
Hornets Injuries:
OUT: LaMelo Ball (ankle), Tre Mann (herniated disc), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring), KJ Simpson (Two-Way), Grant Williams (ACL), Mark Williams (foot)
DOUBTFUL: Jusuf Nurkic (neck)
In dire need of a victory, the Brooklyn Nets take on the injury-depleted Charlotte Hornets on the road. Brooklyn is 3-0 already against Charlotte in the 2024-25 campaign and will seek the series sweep this evening.
After boasting one of the thinnest injury lists Nets fans have seen in months ahead of Thursday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, today's report reverts back to what has come to be expected. Cam Johnson will sit with knee soreness, hindering a Brooklyn offense that cannot afford to lose any primary scorers. With Cam Thomas back in the lineup full-time, his workload likely gets increased with Johnson's absence.
Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and the newly-signed Tyson Etienne will all sit out due to their two-way contracts, while Nic Claxton is again set to play through a nasal fracture. However, with so many pieces moving in and out of the rotation, Charlotte's roster is far more compromised.
LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann and Brandon Miller will all be in street clothes come tip-off, creating the need for a true scoring threat to emerge for the Hornets. Those three designations are massive for Brooklyn, especially considering how poor its been defensively amid a six-game losing streak.
Without its go-to offensive weapons, Charlotte may also miss both of its centers. Mark Williams has already been ruled out and Jusuf Nurkic is doubtful. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe have both displayed they are more than capable of being difference makers on both ends of the floor, and that must be evident against whoever the Hornets throw in at the five if Brooklyn hopes to end its skid.
All season long, its been the Nets who have been decimated by injuries, but tonight it'll be their opponent who is relying solely on its depth in this Eastern Conference tilt.
Nets-Hornets is slated for 6 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.