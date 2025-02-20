Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets return to action tonight against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Tonight will be the Nets' first game in eight days after a busy All-Star break as Brooklyn looks to continue its February heater at home against one of the league's best teams.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 13-point underdogs to the Cavaliers, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Balance is Key. Winners in six of their last seven, the Nets have produced just three 20-point scorers during their hot streak. Ziaire Williams had 21 points against the Rockets on Feb. 1, Keon Johnson scored 22 against Houston on Feb. 4 and D’Angelo Russell recorded 22 in a Feb. 12 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, it's become common for Brooklyn to boast multiple players in double figures come the final buzzer. The balance has clearly worked and should be the gameplan heading into tonight's matchup.
2. Shut Down Mobley. Evan Mobley has blossomed into one of the league's top big men, a group that has given the Nets problems all season long. The fourth-year man out of USC holds averages of 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while evolving into a truly elite defensive presence. His all-around skillset is a threat to Brooklyn's defense, especially if Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe aren't able to contain him in the paint. With his ability to dominate the glass and alter shots at the rim, the Nets will need to be disciplined in their defensive rotations and limit second-chance opportunities.
3. Give Killian a Shot. Signed to a 10-day contract yesterday, Killian Hayes provides a boost to Brooklyn's backcourt. With Cam Thomas still out with a hamstring issue, Hayes can begin making his case for an active roster spot starting this evening. The former seventh-overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft has impressed dring his time with the Long Island Nets and may get his first opportunity in a Nets uniform in the Eastern Conference bout.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (20-34) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 20, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the second-to-last meeting of the season between the Nets and Cavaliers, Brooklyn embarks on a two-game road trip. First, the team will head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers before traveling to Washington for a rematch of Feb. 5's loss to the Wizards.
