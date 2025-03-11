Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off a much-needed home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets get a quick turnaround in a road matchup with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. These squads have met twice already this season — both resulting in Cleveland victories — as Brooklyn looks to close out the season series with a win behind its newfound momentum.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 18.5-point underdogs to the Cavaliers, and the total over/under is 228 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Improve the Defense. While the Nets did emerge victorious last night, they still allowed five Lakers players to tally 17-plus points come the final buzzer. Tasked with defending the Cavaliers' stacked lineup — complete with thre All-Stars — defensive effort must be a major focus. Brooklyn's interior and perimeter defenders producing solid performances will be paramount, especially against the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
2. Start Noah Clowney. After going 0-for-5 from the field in his return from injury against the Charlotte Hornets, Clowney appeared far more comfortable in the win over Los Angeles. Coming off the bench, Clowney led all Nets scorers with 19 points while grabbing five rebounds, again displaying his extremely high potential. He's been a difference-maker in several moments this season, and has earned a starting role in head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation.
3. Make Tyrese Martin the Sixth Man. Alongside Clowney's brilliance against the Lakers was Tyrese Martin, Brooklyn's streaky depth shooter. In 27 minutes of action, Martin scored 18 points while shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, proving himself as a spark plug off the bench when contests get tight. If he can replicate that performance, the Nets' offense will open up for Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas, assuming both players are active.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (22-42) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (54-10)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Rocket Arena - Cleveland, OH
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn gears up for a Thursday night Eastern Conference tilt with the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. EST. The road bout will close out the Nets' mini two-game trip as the team tries to recapture its late-February energy.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.