Brooklyn Nets Crumble in Second Half, Fall to Cleveland Cavaliers at Home
Returning from the NBA All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets faced a tough challenge, hosting the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in their third matchup of the season. Having seemingly turned things around in the month of February, Brooklyn was unable to replicate its success in a 110-97 loss at the Barclays Center.
Cam Johnson led the Nets with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the falter.
Despite the team announcing Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney were expected back after the All-Star break, neither suited up for the Eastern Conference bout. Without two of his top contributors, Jordi Fernandez turned to his newest addition to provide a spark. At the 7:27 mark of the first quarter, Killian Hayes made his debut after taking advantage of his opportunities with the Long Island Nets.
The former seventh-overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft was a seamless fit, instantly providing an impact on both ends. Hayes perfectly defended a Darius Garland three-point attempt before converting a Keon Johnson assist for his first bucket in a Brooklyn uniform. Hayes and Johnson's presence helped to accelerate a dormant Nets offense. The latter added a game-high eight points through 12 minutes, yet Brooklyn still trailed by five heading into the second quarter.
Utilizing the same gameplan that has produced six wins in their seven tries, the Nets relied on a gritty playstyle to keep pace with Cleveland. Through a balanced attack that nearly netted four starters in double figures come halftime, Brooklyn orchestrated a game-changing 12-2 run late in the frame. Behind Johnson and Trendon Watford's 17 combined points and great defense on the interior, the hosts carried a two-point advantage into the break.
That same gritty playstyle carried the Nets up until the end of the third quarter, when things began to unravel. D'Angelo Russell limped off the court four minutes into the stanza after rolling his ankle and would not return, which appeared to have thrown Brooklyn off.
While Johnson did continue his highly efficient evening as the Nets' top scoring option, a complete breakdown on the defensive front coinsided with a rough offensive patch. The Cavaliers, and more specifically Donovan Mitchell, quickly capitalized. The visitors ripped off a 17-3 run, erasing a once-seven-point Brooklyn lead to roar ahead by six enterring the fourth quarter.
Mitchell, a once-target of the Nets, continued to be the best player on the floor as Cleveland's lead rose above double-digits. As the final frame progressed, the Cavaliers and former Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson began attempting to shut down any comeback hopes. Mitchell nearly converted a highlight-reel posterizing dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe, while former Net Jarrett Allen threw down an alley-oop slam off a pick-and-roll.
Max Strus buried a corner three with just over five minutes to play, extending Brooklyn’s deficit to 15 and all but sealing the game. Layups from Strus and Allen capped a 9-0 Cleveland run, sending the Nets to 20-35 on the season.
Now 0-1 since the All-Star break, Brooklyn heads to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in the first of back-to-back road games. After Saturday night’s matchup, the Nets will travel to Washington for a rematch with the Wizards on Monday.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Cavaliers, click here.
