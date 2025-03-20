Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), Cam Johnson (rest), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Pacers Injuries:
OUT: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles)
QUESTIONABLE: Tyrese Haliburton (back)
PROBABLE: RayJ Dennis (Two-Way), Enrique Freeman (Two-Way), Quenton Jackson (Two-Way)
Heading into a back-to-back stretch against the Indiana Pacers to ultimately deciper the winner of the season series, the Brooklyn Nets are set to present plenty of opportunities to the younger members of their roster.
Neither Cam Thomas — who is likely to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season nursing a nagging hamstring injury — nor Cam Johnson will be available tonight. Despite spending limited time on the floor at the same time this year, the duo accounts for 42.9 points per game for Brooklyn, forcing the Nets to turn elsewhere for offensive production. Anticipate the likes of Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson to — in a joint effort — make up for Thomas and Johnson's absences.
Alongside the high-scoring pair will be Brooklyn's slew of Two-Way players. Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne and Tosan Evbuomwan have all been ruled out, creating a thin Nets bench on the road in Indiana. Additionally, De'Anthony Melton continues to rehab a torn ACL that was suffered prior to his involvement in December's Dennis Schroder trade with the Golden State Warriors.
However, Brooklyn being without its top bucket-getters isn't exclusive to the visitors. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is in jeopardy of missing his third-straight contest with back soreness. One of the NBA's elite young faces, Haliburton's status will be a top storyline to follow ahead of tip-off.
The rest of Indiana's injury report, while extending beyond Haliburton, isn't as impactful as the 25-year-old's potential absence. Isaiah Jackson hasn't played since Nov. 1 after tearing his Achilles, while the Pacers' own trio of Two-Way players all appear set to suit up. It seems unlikely RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman or Quenton Jackson will influence the contest's final outcome, yet their availablity could provide head coach Rick Carlisle with some added flexibility.
Nets-Pacers is slated for 7 p.m. EST.
