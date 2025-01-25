Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel
The month of January hasn't been kind to the Brooklyn Nets. Since the new year began, Brooklyn has only managed two wins. Injuries have played a large role in the Nets' shortcomings, but they get an opportunity for a much-needed win tonight against the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Win the toughness battle. While the records may not indicate so, both of these squads have built their identity on grit. "Heat Culture" is a massive advantage, even if Miami is now in an era of turmoil due to a disgruntled star. Thankfully, Jordi Fernandez has been working all season to implement his take on the infamous identity. Tonight should be a gritty Eastern Conference battle.
2. Find the offensive weapon. Both Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson have been ruled out, while Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell appear to be game-time decisions. Those four account for nearly all of Brooklyn's offense, creating the need for a true top option to emerge. Recent indications have shown Keon Johnson may be able to carry the load, but it'll likely be a balanced "everybody eats" attack for Fernandez and company.
3. Halt the triple. In a Dec. 23 meeting between these two teams, a combined 30 3-pointers were made. Miami owned a slight edge in that category but had an even larger one percentage-wise. The Heat connected on over 49% of its attempts from beyond the arc, securing nearly half of its 110 points by way of the deep ball. With so many high-quality shooters on the roster, the Nets must prevent Miami from getting easy looks around the perimeter.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-31) vs. Miami Heat (21-22)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Jan. 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets host the Sacramento Kings this Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST. That will serve as the second meeting between the out-of-conference foes this season, a series Brooklyn currently leads 1-0.
