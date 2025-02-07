Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
NOT WITH TEAM: Ben Simmons (buyout)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal fracture)
Heat Injuries:
OUT: Kyle Anderson (trade pending), Davion Mitchell (trade pending), Andrew Wiggins (trade pending), Isaiah Stevens (Two-Way), Dru Smith (Achilles)
QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Love (head cold)
PROBABLE: Haywood Highsmith (Achilles), Nikola Jovic (calf)
As the Brooklyn Nets gear up for their first matchup since the NBA trade deadline, massive news regarding their top facilitator leaves them without another key contributor. Ben Simmons is finalizing a buyout with the organization, paving way for him to join a contender mid-season. As both sides continue advancing toward an agreement, he won't be available for the Eastern Conference bout.
Outside of Simmons, the Nets' injury report is nearly identical to what it's been of late. Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney continue to sit leading up to the All-Star break, which is their expected return date per the team.
Bojan Bogdanovic has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut and has been listed as a potential buyout candidate alongside Simmons. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but his second stint in Brooklyn will be one to monitor as rivals stock up for the postseason.
The good news: Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson will both be available, as neither have suffered setbacks since their return to action.
On the visiting Miami Heat's end, things will look vastly different eventually, but not tonight. Jimmy Butler had been away from the team for weeks prior to his trade to the Golden State Warriors, and didn't suit up in the previous meeting with the Nets.
In return for Butler, Miami received Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell and a protected 2025 first-round pick. None of the players the Heat received in the haul will make their debuts this evening, compromising head coach Erik Spoelstra's bench depth.
Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic's statuses will be quite impactful come tip-off, albeit both are expected to play assuming neither suffers a setback.
Nets-Heat is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
