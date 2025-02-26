Brooklyn Nets vs. OKC Thunder: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards, who own the worst record leaguewide, the Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who own the second-best record leaguewide. The out-of-conference matchup will be the second meeting between the teams since the new year after the Thunder claimed the previous bout on Jan. 19.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 17-point underdogs to the Thunder, and the total over/under is 216 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Just score. In the aformentioned Jan. 19 loss, Brooklyn didn't boast a single scorer over the 15-point mark. Cam Johnson and Tyrese Martin combined for 30 points, but the Nets only tallied 101 points in the 26-point loss. That simply cannot happen again if Jordi Fernandez's crew hopes to pull off the upset, creating the need for a signature performance from one of Brooklyn's go-to offensive weapons.
2. Prevent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander From Getting to the Charity Stripe. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the NBA's best at getting to the free-throw line, highlighted by his 10-for-10 performance the last time he faced the Nets. The MVP candidate will undoubtedly attempt to repeat his success, signaling the need for a lockdown primary defender guarding Gilgeous-Alexander at all times.
3. Get Killian Hayes More Shots. Ahead of his fourth appearance for Brooklyn, Fernandez issued a challenge to Killian Hayes. "Stay away from tough, contested mid-range shots. And I want him to shoot more threes. Three [attempts] is not enough. I need to see him letting it fly,” the head coach said via Erik Slater. In this David vs. Goliath matchup, Hayes could take advantage by a potential lopsided score to show the Nets he's worth signing for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-36) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (46-11)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the homestand, the Nets will be back at the Barclays Center Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST against the Portland Trail Blazers. As Brooklyn continues fighting for a play-in spot, stacking up wins over fellow rebuilding squads is paramount to the team's postseason hopes.
