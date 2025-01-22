Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ziaire Williams (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (hamstring)
DOUBTFUL: Ben Simmons (illness), Cam Johnson (ankle)
Suns Injuries:
OUT: Jalen Bridges (Two-Way), Jusuf Nurkic (reconditioning), TyTy Washington Jr. (Two-Way)
QUESTIONABLE: Bradley Beal (ankle)
Tonight's injury report brings news that Brooklyn Nets fans unfortunately are quite familiar with already.
In the team's second meeting this season with the Phoenix Suns, several key contributors will sit out of the second half of a back-to-back.
Ben Simmons has followed this formula essentially all season, although he hasn't played since Jan. 17. Whenever Simmons isn't available, Brooklyn's offensive attack looks like a shell of itself, potentially creating the need for a true facilitator this evening.
Typically, that void is filled by D'Angelo Russell, but a nagging hamstring issue will prevent him from stepping into that role. Russell posted 23 points and 10 assists in last night's 99-95 loss to the New York Knicks, but Jordi Fernandez's crew must look elsewhere for a true scoring threat.
Possibly next to Russell and likely Simmons on the bench will be Cam Johnson, who is doubtful to be available this evening with an ankle problem that dates back to Jan. 2. He sprained his ankle on the second-to-last play of regulation and has fluctuated in and out of the lineup ever since.
But its not just the hosts that will be without big names in this one.
The Phoenix Suns boast two major designations themselves.
First is Jusuf Nurkic. After recently being moved into a bench role, Phoenix opted to make a swing for Nick Richards, a talented young big man formerly of the Charlotte Hornets. That decision appears to have been a great one for the Suns, exemplified by Richards' 21-point, 11-rebound debut four days ago.
Second is Bradley Beal, who has also been moved to the reserve group. He carries a questionable designation, but Beal's potential absence will put a fair amount of pressure on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to carry the load themselves.
Nets-Suns is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
