Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel
The new year hasn't been kind to the Brooklyn Nets. Mounting injuries have led to a string of losses, leaving the team still searching for its first win since a Jan. 14 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Tonight’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings marks their second meeting this season, with Brooklyn emerging victorious in their previous clash on Nov. 24.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Keep relying on Russell. Through the chaos that's been the Nets' injury report night in and night out, Jordi Fernandez hasn't been able to send out a consistent rotation in months. Thankfully, D'Angelo Russell has helped provide some sort of continuity amid the struggles. He's missed his fair share of time since landing back in Brooklyn, but with hamstring and calf injuries behind him, Russell has been by far the Nets' top-scoring option of late. With Cam Johnson trending toward sitting out tonight, Russell will again need to carry the bulk of the offensive load.
2. Continue Slowing Fox. De'Aaron Fox hasn't hit the 20-point mark in five straight appearances, highlighting what's been a mini-slump for the 27-year-old. His lackluster performances come during a time of dysfunction in Sacramento, full of rumors surrounding the franchise's next move. Brooklyn must capitalize on Fox's lack of recent production if it hopes to end its six-game skid.
3. Jordi's Revenge: Part II. Fernandez spent two seasons with the Kings as Mike Brown's associate head coach, a role which eventually landed him the Nets gig. Brown has since been dismissed, but Brooklyn's leadman is 1-0 against his former franchise. He gets the chance to make it 2-0 this evening, this time against interim head coach Doug Christie.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-32) vs. Sacramento Kings (23-22)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Jan. 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
The matchup with Sacramento wraps up a four-game homestand for Brooklyn, which will travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. That game kicks off a two-game road trip, with the Nets set to visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.
