Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Cam Johnson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (back)
Kings Injuries:
OUT: Isaiah Crawford (Two-Way), Colby Jones (G League), Isaac Jones (Two-Way)
The shortest Brooklyn Nets injury list in quite some time isn't without its issues.
While Jordi Fernandez and company will have important depth pieces ready to go, they will be without a minimum of two and a maximum of three high-level contributors.
Cam Thomas has only appeared in two contests since Nov. 25, with no true target date for his return in sight. Throughout that stretch, Cam Johnson had been Brooklyn's go-to weapon, but that won't be the case tonight.
Johnson will be sidelined again, marking his second-straight absence, likely handing the majority of offensive production over to D'Angelo Russell.
Russell will be forced to be the primary scorer and facilitator if Ben Simmons misses his fifth-straight.
Trendon Watford has only made 13 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign due to a nagging hamstring injury, but thankfully the Nets seem to have Ziaire Williams back at full health.
Tasked with a star-studded Kings roster, Williams' return from a two-game absence will be highly beneficial to Brooklyn's defensive efforts.
Those efforts will have to be a point of focus for the hosts because their competitor's injury designations don't come close to comparing to their own.
Sacramento has just three absentees, all of which are either due to being on a G League assignment or Two-Way contract.
As long as the Kings' core of De'Aaron Fox, Damontas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray, they'll be a tough out especially against a depleted Nets roster.
Injuries have heavily derailed what was once a promising campaign, especially Thomas'.
Brooklyn's offense has been lackluster over the course of January, especially on nights that Johnson isn't available.
The positive aspect of the misfortune is the development of Fernandez's younger prospects.
Every game that Thomas, Johnson or Simmons sits presents an opportunity for the Nets to find who could evolve into future contributors amid year one of their total overhaul.
Tonight's matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.