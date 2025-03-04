Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Amid a four-game skid, the Brooklyn Nets conclude a two-game road trip tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. The visitors are expected to recieve a boost by way of returns from Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell, creating an intriguing matchup of backcourts against De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as four-point underdogs to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Win the Guard Battle. As previously mentioned, tonight's contest could come down to which team wins in the backcourt. Russell and Thomas will take the floor together for the first time since Jan. 2, facing a tandem of one of the league's top guards and and exciting young rookie. Containing Fox and Castle will be paramount, especially as Russell and Thomas attempt to shake off any post-injury rust.
2. Feed Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe. With Victor Wembanyama recently diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, veteran big man Bismack Biyombo has slid into the starting five. Signed on Feb. 9, Biyombo could be an area of the Spurs' defense the Nets attempt to exploit. Getting both Claxton and Sharpe plenty of touches will be key, especially as Biyombo adjusts to San Antonio's style of play.
3. Don't Let the Wings Beat You. While the Spurs' guard depth — which includes Chris Paul — is impressive, they boast just as many talented wings. Devin Vassell, Keon Johnson or Julian Champagnie can take over on a moment's notice, creating the need for a high emphasis on perimeter defense in San Antonio.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-39) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-34)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, Texas
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets return home for a Thursday night tilt with the red-hot Golden State Warriors. Winners of eight in their last 10, Stephen Curry and the Warriors travel to the Barclays Center looking to avenge their Nov. 25 loss to Brooklyn.
