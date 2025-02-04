Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Following a surprising road victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets return home for the rematch just three days later. Jordi Fernandez's squad rode a masterful defensive performance to the 110-98 win and will likely need a similar showing to extend its win streak to three.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 9.5-point underdogs to the Rockets, and the total over/under is 211 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Shut Amen Down, Again. Amen Thompson has taken a significant leap in his sophomore season and is quickly becoming one of the NBA's brightest young stars. However, that wasn't the case in his display against the Nets. Thompson was limited to just eight points one game after posting 21 while following up the loss to Brooklyn with a 25-point performance against the Knicks. Fernandez's game plan worked and should be utilized again in the rematch.
2. Key in on Green. Thompson didn't play well on Saturday, but Jalen Green certainly did. He proved to be Houston's sole source of offense and nearly hit the 30-point threshold. It's entirely possible Green just benefitted from excellent defense being played on those around him, but the Nets should still make slowing down the athletic guard a top priority.
3. Rely on a Balanced Attack. Without Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, or Noah Clowney, Brooklyn orchestrated one of its most impressive wins of the season. All five starters scored in double figures, with Ziaire Williams leading the way with 21 points. With Thomas, Johnson, and Clowney still out tonight, the injury-riddled Nets will have another opportunity to distribute the offensive load.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (16-33) vs. Houston Rockets (32-167)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the rematch, the Nets begin a five-game homestand, providing multiple opportunities to secure much-needed wins as February basketball gets underway. They’ll face the Washington Wizards for the first time this season tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. EST before hosting the Miami Heat on Friday.
