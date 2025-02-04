Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (ankle), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ben Simmons (back)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal fracture)
Rockets Injuries:
OUT: N'Faly Dante (Two-Way), Jack McVeigh (Two-Way), Jabari Smith Jr. (metacarpal), Fred VanVleet (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Jock Landale (illness)
PROBABLE: Alperen Sengun (calf)
It's been just three days since the Brooklyn Nets picked up an impressive 110-98 road victory over the Houston Rockets. However, both squads are expected to look quite different in tonight's rematch.
Brooklyn will again be forced to compete without Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas or Noah Clowney. The franchise announced Thomas and Clowney are expected back after the All-Star break, but Johnson's status remains uncertain as he has yet to receive an update beyond a "day-to-day" designation.
Following the trend of massive blows to the Nets' offense, Ben Simmons won't suit up for the second half of the home-and-home series with the Rockets. While the veteran didn't have extreme impact in the previously mentioned win, his presence and vision on the court often solves much of Brooklyn's scoring woes.
Thankfully for Nets fans, there is some good news. Nic Claxton will play through a nasal fracture, providing head coach Jordi Fernandez with his anchor in an attempt to capture Brooklyn's third-straight win.
The team shut down Amen Thompson in Saturday's contest, but an even larger emphasis will have to be placed on the sophomore guard due to Fred VanVleet's absence. VanVleet exited the loss at the Toyota Center after just 17 minutes of action and will not be available tonight.
There's a slim chance Alperen Sengun will be next to VanVleet in street clothes after missing the Rockets' last three matchups. The do-it-all big man has been upgraded from being "questionable" on Saturday to "probable" today, which could pose a major threat to the Nets' chances.
Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, versatile centers like Sengun have turned in historic performances against Brooklyn. Whether it's been Nikola Jokic, Zach Edey or Domantas Sabonis, the NBA's all-around big men seem to have the Nets' number. His status will be one to follow leading up to tip-off.
The Nets take on the Rockets at 7:30 p.m. EST.
