Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off an emotional last-second victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets travel to our nation's capital for a rematch of Feb. 5's loss to the Washington Wizards. In the closing act of Brooklyn's two-game road trip, two of the NBA's rebuilding organizations will square off in a battle of young talent.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as three-point favorites against the Wizards, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Minimize the rookie trio. Washington boasts three of the top prospects from this past draft class, as Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr have shown the potential to be franchise cornerstones. The Nets find themselves in a similar situation with high-ceiling, yet inexperienced contributors, setting up an intriguing matchup of young talent. The Wizards' trio is capable of lighting it up from deep on any given night, as evidenced by their performance in the Feb. 5 loss. That makes perimeter defense a key focus tonight.
2. Get Trendon Watford Touches at the One. With D'Angelo Russell out with an ankle injury, Jordi Fernandez turned to Trendon Watford to close out Saturday night's win over Philadelphia. Watford exploded for 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, adding six assists and proving himself as a possible facilitator should Russell miss extended time. His recent five-game stretch has been fantastic, earning him more opportunities in Fernandez's offense.
3. If Sarr sits, Nic Claxton Dominates. Amid what's been an up-and-down season for Nic Claxton, he appeared worth every penny of the four-year, $97 million contract he signed this past summer when matched up with Joel Embiid. Claxton got the better of Philadelphia's MVP big man and could do the same to the rookie Sarr — if he plays. Sarr sat out last night's loss to the Orlando Magic, potentially signalling a matchup between Claxton and Richaun Holmes depending on the second-overall selection's pre-game status.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-35) vs. Washington Wizards (9-47)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
The Nets return home Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The out-of-conference bout will be the lone meeting between the squads this season.
