Injury-Plagued Nets Drop Third Straight in Loss to Bulls
The banged-up Brooklyn Nets took another hit on Sunday, losing key rotational players Cam Johnson and Ziaire Williams to injuries—a blow that proved costly in tonight's game.
Visiting the 8-13 Chicago Bulls, the Nets were sent home with their third-straight loss in the 128-102 rout.
However, it wasn’t all bad. At least, it wasn't initially all bad.
In a clash between two of the league's most reliant three-point shooting teams, the triples were flying early. Even without eight players due to injury, Brooklyn wasn't hesitant from beyond the arc. While rookie Matas Buzelis enjoyed the best night of his young career, the banged-up Nets managed to hang with one of the league's top offensive squads.
Through two frames of action, a balanced Brooklyn attack led the way. After being thrust into the starting five, Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson recorded six points apiece. Dennis Schröder and Trendon Watford combined for 15, but the Nets' best contributor came by way of Shake Milton.
Whether it was hitting mid-range jumpers or diving for loose balls, the veteran backup point guard nearly matched Buzelis' 13-point output with 11 of his own.
Lost in the exciting sharpshooting action was Day'Ron Sharpe's season debut, in which he looked quite rusty in. It was evident that the 23-year-old hadn't taken the floor in quite some time, as Sharpe attempted to reacclimate himself to the Nets' uptempo style of play.
Even though four of Chicago's five starters nearly tallied double figures in the scoring column through 24 minutes, Brooklyn only trailed by six at the half.
Despite that narrow lead, the Nets ended the contest with Yongxi Cui on the floor facing a near-30-point deficit come the final buzzer.
Out of the break, Brooklyn couldn't park straight in an empty lot.
Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey completely dismantled Jordi Fernandez's squad in the third quarter as the Bulls' lead continued to climb. The former's final stats didn't look all that glorious, but it's because he sat out the entire final stanza.
The latter recorded a 20-point triple-double, his first since being traded to the Bulls.
This was a total reversal of the Nets' gritty win over Chicago back on Nov. 1, yet there was one bright spot.
Dariq Whitehead, a 2023 first-round pick, exploded for 18 points in just 23 minutes while nailing six of his 10 three-point attempts. In a lopsided matchup, largely due to countless Brooklyn injuries, Whitehead showed flashes of the player he was at Duke. Thanks to his performance, he likely earned future opportunities, assuming the absences continue.
Following two straight losses to the Orlando Magic, visiting the current 11-seed in the Eastern Conference and essentially conceding the game with a quarter to play wasn't the result Fernandez was looking for.
The Nets can only control what they can, and injuries do not fall in that category. While excuses don't fly in the NBA, it's impossible to fault Brooklyn too much amid a now-three-game losing streak.
In a return to the Barclays Center, the battered Nets take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Chicago Bulls, click here.
