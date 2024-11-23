McCain, 76ers Spoil Cam Johnson's Near-Career Night
Following what appeared to be a newfound momentum after the Brooklyn Nets' comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets, they couldn't reciprocate the dramatics against the Philadelphia 76ers and superstar rookie Jared McCain. The Nets had a shot down the stretch of the 113-98 victory but were oddly out-gritted in the Friday night loss.
It may be fair to say through now 16 games of the 2024-25 campaign that Brooklyn plays to the level of its opponent. It took the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets down to the wire but came out flat against the Detroit Pistons and the banged-up 76ers.
In the early going, it was a lineup consisting of McCain, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond that gave the Nets fits. That's a rookie and three journeymen, all of whom would've posed a serious threat maybe eight years ago, but are collectively past their primes. But it didn't matter.
Everyone outside of Cam Johnson failed to generate much offense in the first half, and his 19 points were the only aspect keeping Brooklyn's deficit thin.
It was a strange offensive start for the Nets, who found themselves down three at the half despite shooting over 14% higher than their opponent. A 9-0 run capped off by treys from McCain and Jackson contributed to the narrow margin, but Philadelphia's balanced attack continued wearing Brooklyn down defensively.
Despite a late second-quarter surge erasing what was a 13-point advantage for the 76ers, the Nets had plenty of adjustments to make at the break.
In the opening stretch of the second half, it looked like Brooklyn had done just that.
As a three-point barrage ensued, the Nets orchestrated a 14-0 run to climb ahead by as much as nine. Johnson's red-hot scoring carried over into the third quarter, where he added another six points while beginning to receive some help from Cam Thomas.
Brooklyn's electrifying scorer surpassed his first-half total of eight with 10 in the frame, but the high vibes wouldn't last long.
After completely shifting the tides of the showdown in the Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn allowed McCain to completely take over.
Time and again down the court, the rookie gashed the Nets in every way. Whether it was behind the arc, through the lane or free throw line extended, the former Duke star couldn't be contained.
It didn't help that McCain's backcourt mate, Tyrese Maxey, posted a very quiet 26 points of his own. While he was overshadowed by the freshman's brilliance, his fingerprints were all over the 76ers' late push.
Brooklyn got punched in the mouth in the contest's final minutes and couldn't recover. Not even Johnson's near-career-high 37 points on 9-of-13 from deep could save the Nets, who after surprisingly starting the season strong, are now reeling.
Tonight's falter makes Brooklyn a loser in six of its last eight, with a difficult West Coast road trip to follow. If Jordi Fernandez's crew strings together similar performances against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, the Nets' record will only continue to fall.
That matchup with Sacramento is slated for Sunday at 9 p.m. EST, where Brooklyn looks to right the ship.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, click here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.