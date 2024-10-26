Nets Collapse in Second Half, Remain Winless in 2024-25 Season
In search of their first victory this season, the Brooklyn Nets dropped to 0-2 in an up-and-down 116-101 loss to the Orlando Magic. Head coach Jordi Fernandez's crew put together a solid performance through the first three quarters but, ultimately unraveled in the fourth.
Brooklyn's interior defense had been its biggest struggle throughout preseason and in Wednesday night's season-opener, but it was the perimeter that proved to be an issue in the first quarter. The Magic's sharpshooters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Franz Wagner got off to a hot start, thanks to the facilitating from Paolo Banchero.
Orlando's ball movement generated multiple three-point opportunities from the wing and corner, but a strong quarter from Dennis Schröder nullified the Magic's shooting. The veteran guard tallied nine points in as many minutes, lifting the Nets to a one-point advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The perimeter defense issues persisted in the second, highlighted by a 9-0 Orlando run in the span of just two minutes. Four of the Magic's five starters had already connected on a three-pointer, and that's when Brooklyn started to get sloppy.
Offensive carelessness was compounded by Orlando's active hands, resulting in another turnover-filled half for the visitors. Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas were overwhelmed, each posting two turnovers while the score began to slip away from the Nets.
An alley-oop slam from Nic Claxton and a put-back dunk by Dorian Finney-Smith created some momentum down the stretch, both of which were immediately followed by a Cam Johnson three-ball. The sequence sparked a 15-6 Brooklyn run, shrinking the Nets' deficit to just three at the halftime buzzer.
The backcourt duo of Simmons and Thomas flew out of the gates in the third quarter. Brooklyn's 6-foot-11 point guard slashed his way to seven straight points coming out of the half, while its crafty scorer started to show shades of his 36-point night against Atlanta. Thomas hit a ridiculous step-back three with a hand in his face to keep the game close, but the Nets' offensive performance took a downward spiral from that point.
Despite the entertaining offensive showcase, the scoring frenzy wouldn't last for long due to more turnovers. Orlando's transition attack was too much for Brooklyn to recover from. The Nets faced a 10-point hole heading into the final stanza.
The floodgates opened in the fourth quarter thanks to the unlikely dominance from Moe Wagner. Just like in the loss to the Hawks, Orlando's backup center took full advantage of Brooklyn's lackluster interior defense.
Thomas tried to get the Nets back within striking reach but unlike his 20-point fourth-quarter explosion Wednesday night, the 23-year-old couldn't lift Brooklyn on his own.
Come the final buzzer, the Magic boasted six players in double figures, recorded 44 bench points and slammed the door on any late-game dramatics.
The Nets return home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Barclays Center season opener on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Orlando Magic, click here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.