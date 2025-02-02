Nets Down Rockets, Surge to Second-Straight Win
Fresh off a commanding and much-needed rout of the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets began the first of two straight matchups with the Houston Rockets on the road. In the 110-98 win, the Nets orchestrated one of their most impressive exhibitions of the 2024-25 campaign.
Ziaire Williams led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds in the standout display. Sans Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney, it was easy to assume the Nets wouldn't have the most fantastic start offensively. Outside of a couple of early three-pointers, that appeared to be true.
However, out of nowhere, Brooklyn's defense quickly became the contest's top storyline.
Due to the injuries, Jordi Fernandez opted for a lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Nic Claxton. Day'Ron Sharpe, Tosan Evbuomwan and Trendon Watford made appearances as well, contributing to the high intensity effort.
Come halftime, Russell led the Nets with 10 points as every player to see the floor besides Ben Simmons recorded at least five points, yet that wasn't what fueled the dominant performance.
As Brooklyn carried a 15-point advantage into the break, it had done a shockingly superb job limiting Houston's stars.
Amen Thompson, who has been on a heater of late, was held scoreless through 20 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet mustered just three points while Dillon Brooks posted only four.
The lockdown defensive showing continued into the third, complemented by Brooklyn's patent-pending balanced scoring attack. While the Rockets continued searching for answers in nearly all facets, all five of the Nets' starters hit double-digits in the scoring column.
Eventually, Thompson did record his first bucket at the 9:54 mark of the frame but remained unable to replicate his recent ouputs.
Brooklyn's lead continued to mount, eventually growing as high as 22.
But Houston persisted, leaning on Jalen Green's 29-point performance in an attempt to crawl back into the contest. Green nailed a three-pointer with 8:27 to play in regulation, trimming the hosts' gap to just 14.
Fortunately for the Nets, there wasn't a true scoring threat outside of Green.
Only two other members of the Rockets' rotation reached double figures, falling short of Brooklyn's six players with 10 or more points. A late Houston rally made the final score more respectable, but make no mistake—this was a dominant all-around effort from Fernandez's shorthanded squad
Following tonight's win, the Nets face a quick turnaround in a rematch of their triumph/falter Tuesday night at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn welcomes the Rockets to Kings County for the first of six straight home games, including a rematch with Charlotte and the season's first meeting with the Washington Wizards.
To access the final box score from the Nets' win/loss to/over the Rockets, click here.
