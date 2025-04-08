Nets Downgrade Pair of Stars Against Pelicans
On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets are set to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans into the Barclays Center as they look to snap their two-game losing skid. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, which had some serious implications on their seeding going into the upcoming draft as it only tightened their grip on the sixth spot.
Looking at the game itself, the loss came as a result of Brooklyn being without three of their core players, D’Angelo Russell, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton, who sat out due to their respective reasons. Given that these players don’t just combine for an average of 42 points per game for the Nets but also make up a considerable part of their defense, the game was always going to be a tough one.
The Raptors’ offensive distribution against the Nets was pretty even, with eight players ending the game with double-digit scoring numbers. Jonathan Mogbo would lead the way with 17 points to his name, as well as 11 rebounds, making it his first career double-double in the NBA.
Brooklyn may be in a similar spot on Tuesday night as they are set to be without Johnson and Russell once again. Both players are set to be out for the same reasons that caused them to miss the clash against the Raptors, which, for Johnson, was due to a lower back contusion, and for Russell, it was due to a right ankle sprain.
For their respective replacements against Toronto, Jordi Fernandez opted to use a mixture of young players, including Reece Beekman, Ziare Williams, and Drew Timme, who would receive his first NBA start. The young trio would combine for 38 points and 15 rebounds, proving to be a multifaceted core.
Fernandez is set to receive a boost, though, as Claxton has been cleared to play after missing the previous match due to rest, which is surely a good thing given the size that the Pelicans’ Yves Missi possesses. This will become increasingly more important given the absence of Day’Ron Shapre, who will miss the match due to a right knee sprain, which could pave the way for Timme to receive an even bigger chance at increased game time.
The Nets are set to take on the Pelicans on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.