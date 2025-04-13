Nets To Miss Star Duo in Season Finale Against Knicks
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets are set to wrap up their season with a match against the New York Knicks. It is set to put to bed what has been yet another season in the Nets' ongoing rebuild, as they look to secure a pick towards the top end of the upcoming NBA draft.
It would be safe to say that their season was hampered by injuries, with some of their most important players missing significant time. The biggest example would be Cam Thomas, who was only able to appear in 25 games, in which he'd average a team-high 24 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field.
The former LSU star's injury struggles were spread out over three instances, having re-aggravated his left hamstring throughout the season. This is similar to what happened to Noah Clowney, who missed time due to spraining his ankle on several occasions throughout the season. The second-year player out of Alabama managed to put up 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per night over his 46 games this season.
Just as their season was ravaged by injuries, their match on Sunday afternoon is set to share this theme as the Nets have downgraded some of their bigger names. D'Angelo Russell and Cameron Johnson are set to be sidelined against the Knicks.
Russell's absence against New York will be his fifth in a row as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain, which he suffered back in early April. The 29-year-old will end the season averaging 12.9 points per game while dishing out 5.6 assists per game.
Johnson will miss out due to a contusion in his lower back, which has plagued him as of late, having not appeared in a match since March 29. In the 57 appearances that he made this season, Johnson proved to be one of the Nets' highest scoring options, putting up 18.8 points per game on an efficient 47.5 percent shooting.
Some other names that have found themselves on Brooklyn's injury report are Reece Beekman and Ziare Williams, who have been downgraded to questionable. Beekman finds himself on the list due to soreness in his right calf, while Williams is there due to tendopathy in his right patella.
The Nets are set to take on the Knicks on Sunday afternoon, with tip-off slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.